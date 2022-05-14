Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textainer Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

