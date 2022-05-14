Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.31 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.