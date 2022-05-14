Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $956.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $769.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $939.30 and a 200 day moving average of $981.68.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

