Ternoa (CAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $10.67 Million

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $340,461.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00564607 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,631.27 or 2.13806624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008794 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,519,211 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars.

