Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

TX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $39.73. 284,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,918. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

