Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,412 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Terminix Global worth $46,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,629,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

