Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stake Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,412 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,629,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TMX opened at $43.11 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

