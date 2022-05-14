Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Position Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

TMX opened at $43.11 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

