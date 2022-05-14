Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s first-quarter results were affected by declining consulting services revenues. Further, the weak performance delivered by the company in the EMEA, Asia Pacific & Japan was a negative. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, increasing recurring and perpetual revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, the strong performance delivered by the company in the Americas region was a positive. However, the company’s weak guidance for 2022 remains a negative. Notably, the company ceased its operations in Russia as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This is expected to remain a headwind in each of the remaining quarters of this year. The company also expects unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations in the current quarter, which is a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Teradata stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

