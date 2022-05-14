Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TVE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.