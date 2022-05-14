Tencent Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

TCEHY opened at $45.94 on Friday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.41.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Investec lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

