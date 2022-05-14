TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $92,012.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

