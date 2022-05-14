TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.86.

TU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,147. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

