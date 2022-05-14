Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

