TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Down 1.6%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77). 2,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.78).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.06. The company has a market cap of £10.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.70.
TEAM Company Profile (LON:TEAM)
