TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Down 1.6%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77). 2,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.78).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.06. The company has a market cap of £10.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.70.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

