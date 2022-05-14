Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

