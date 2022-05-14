Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 52,098 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.