Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 45,319 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,271,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

