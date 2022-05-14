Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

