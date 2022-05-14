Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lennar were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

