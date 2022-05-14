Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.89 and a one year high of $498.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

