Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $139.38 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.42.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

