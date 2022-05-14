Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.61 and its 200-day moving average is $309.69. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

