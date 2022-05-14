Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.61 and its 200-day moving average is $309.69. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

