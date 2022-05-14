Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 897.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,372 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of LivaNova worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 147.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,368,000 after buying an additional 56,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.