Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 540.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

