Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

