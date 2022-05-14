Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,090 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

