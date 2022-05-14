Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 309,996 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 309,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.15% of U.S. Silica worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,821 shares of company stock valued at $651,484 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

