Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.