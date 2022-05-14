Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,234 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after buying an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,429,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,738.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.