TD Securities Trims Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Target Price to C$68.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

