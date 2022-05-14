TD Securities Lowers Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$80.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.58.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

