TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,972. TD has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TD by 1,346.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in TD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminium ingots, copper, silver, and gold, from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

