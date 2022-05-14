TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,459 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,459 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

