TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $46,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

