TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CDW worth $44,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $159.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.