TD Asset Management Inc. Has $51.96 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Acadia Healthcare worth $51,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 812,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

ACHC stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

