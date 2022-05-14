TD Asset Management Inc. Has $41.91 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $41,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,877,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ICU Medical by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of ICUI opened at $175.26 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average is $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

