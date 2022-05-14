TD Asset Management Inc. Has $39.48 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $39,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $603.69.

Shares of SAM opened at $358.29 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.53 and a twelve month high of $1,133.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.79 and a 200-day moving average of $431.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

