TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $49,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

NYSE:EW opened at $97.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.