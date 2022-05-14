TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Get TCL Electronics alerts:

TCL Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLHF)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.