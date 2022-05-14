Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.