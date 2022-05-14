TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 61.6% in April

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 24,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE TAL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

