Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 399,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,787,818 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $13.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

