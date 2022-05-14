Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 399,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,787,818 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $13.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
