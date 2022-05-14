Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. 360,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,085. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

