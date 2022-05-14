Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Sysco stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

