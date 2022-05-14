Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Syneos Health stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

