Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($107.37) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.70 ($127.05).

FRA SY1 opened at €102.25 ($107.63) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €114.51.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

