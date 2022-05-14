Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.32 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.