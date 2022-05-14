Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.32 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.